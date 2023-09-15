The much-awaited Vizag Metro Rail Project, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of which was recently finalised, is said to be nearing the end of the production hell phase. Reports suggest that the Andhra Pradesh State Government will soon review the DPR during the cabinet meeting on 20 September 2023. The state government has already decided to construct the project on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

It is already known that the government shifted the AP Metro Rail Corporation to the LIC Building in Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada in 2020. The metro corp, with the aid of the Urban Mass Transit Company, readied the final DPR and estimated that it would cost Rs 14,390 crores for the Vizag Metro Rail Project. While private companies will bear 60% of this through tenders, the state and central governments will chip in 20% each.

For the unversed, the metro lines will span across the city in three lanes. A 64.09 km route from Kurmannapalem Junction to Bhogapuram via Gajuwaka and Anandapuram will extend to Kommadi Junction. A 6.5 km corridor will bridge Thatichetlapalem Junction to Park Hotel Junction. Another 5.5 km corridor will stretch from Gurudwara Junction to Old Head Post Office (OHPO) Junction.

The state government is expected to commence the project execution ahead of the 2024 general elections.

