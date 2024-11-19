To bring down traffic violations and accidents, Visakhapatnam police have decided to enhance the city’s traffic management system by installing Artificial Intelligence Technology (AI) in the region.

The police is looking to collaborate with a private company to implement the project.

“We aim to make Vizag a no-overspeeding city. Soon, speed limits will be advertised on the roads. Those who ignore the speed limits will be caught by AI-integrated CCTV cameras placed all over the city,” said Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi in a recent conversation with Yo! Vizag.

These cameras will be equipped with an Automatic Number Plate Recognition System (ANPRS), and automatically issue e-challans for speed limit violations. The technology is expected to cut down the fatality rate in road accidents in the city.

This innovation also aims to help identify other traffic offences, including overloading, wrong parking, helmet-less driving and more. Every offence will be charged with varying periods of license suspension.

On November 17, as a part of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, the commissioner also announced a “Road Traffic Accident Victim Assistance Cell” to help families of victims of accidents get compensation as soon as possible.

While addressing the gathering, Bagchi further emphasised that since September, the city police started taking traffic violations more seriously. As a result, the number of fatal accidents has come down to 16 from 32 and several deaths have come down to 19 from 32.

The introduction of Artificial intelligence (AI) technology traffic management systems in Visakhapatnam will not only help catch wrongdoers but will also simplify policing as it will automate the issuing of e-challans and fines.

