Every day, we come across tons of people while we travel. As we drive through the city roads to reach our destinations, we cross some riders in Visakhapatnam who are bound to catch our attention. Keep reading to see who these people are, and more importantly – find out whether you are on the list!

1. The Super Biker

These people are born with one superpower – RACING. They see roads as the MotoGP World Championship rail and won’t sweat about which way you are going. Instead, they twist and turn as they please, getting ahead of the traffic.

2. The Annoyingly Romantic Couple

Antiromantics, meet your worst nightmare – the lovey-dovey couple! Honestly, these people on bikes sit, as if they are attached with the strongest gum in the world (is it Fevi Quick?). Moreover, the guy wants to teach his girlfriend how to drive on a busy road or perhaps a highway, which adds to the sappiness!

3. The Wrong Indicator Person

Come on – we all know who this is. As implied in the title, they give the right indicator and take a left turn. God knows what’s going on in their minds! Figuring out which way these people would go is as difficult as clearing the UPSC exam (be aware when you’re driving behind this person)!

4. The Pop-up Surprise

Think of yourself running late for a meeting or a date. Even if you are driving with utmost concentration, there will be one guy who pops up from the narrow side lanes, that you didn’t even know existed. They have a special knack for giving other drivers surprise mini heart attacks.

5. The No-Mirrors Person

Look out for this person, they have eyes everywhere, perhaps even in the back of his head – that’s why they don’t need rearview mirrors. These people take the quote, “Keep moving forward,” a little too seriously!

6. The Always-On-Call Person

How can we miss this person? These people think they are dealing with all the worries in the world. Unlike others who leave their problems at home, these riders decide to solve their issues only while driving.

7. The Slow Pacer

“Naa cheli rojave naalo unnave ninne talichene nene ” If you know this song – congratulations, you’ve hit a jackpot! Based on it, you can guess how the next person is going to drive. This person drives as slow as the pace of this song!

They don’t mind blocking your way either because they are the main characters here. We are just living in their world.

8. The Snake Driver

Ring a bell? I’m sure it does, these people love dancing but only with their bikes. They slither through the traffic like snakes. It’s impossible not to come across these kind of riders when you are in Visakhapatnam.

9. The One Who Despises Helmet

These people only wear helmets when the most powerful force in Visakhapatnam threatens them – the police challan. They can locate the police from miles away. Rest assured, these people are very friendly and help by giving each other a heads-up about the location of the “police mama”.

These are some riders that you might find on the roads of Visakhapatnam. Though some of these driving styles may sound cool, please make sure to drive safely and follow the traffic rules.

Disclaimer: This article is purely humour-related and not to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely those of the author and not Yo! Vizag.

