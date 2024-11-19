Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will get married on 4 December at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, and the pair have gone viral on social media for their wedding invite, reflecting the South Indian culture.

The two actors got engaged in August at a simple ceremony in Hyderabad in the presence of their family members and friends.

According to sources, a goodies basket, consisting of items like a saree or a dupatta, sweets, and a wooden scroll, has been distributed to guests along with the invite.

Daughter of a Merchant Navy Engineer Venugopal Rao and a school teacher Santha Kamakshi, Sobhita was the winner of the Femina Miss India Earth 2013.

Though Sobhita made her film debut in 2016, she appeared for the first time in a Telugu movie Goodachari in 2018.

Sobhita met Naga Chaitanya at a function in Hyderabad in 2022 and they had become best friends. The friendship later blossomed into love which led to dating.

Naga Chaitanya, at present, is busy with his upcoming venture Thandel, production work of which is nearing completion.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the movie is locked for release on 7 February, 2025. After Love Story, Sai Pallavi is sharing the screen with Naga Chaitanya in the film.

Before his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya, son of actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, had earlier married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, differences cropped up between the two and they separated with mutual consent in October, 2021.

