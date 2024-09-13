To clear the rush of waitlisted passengers, East Coast Railway has announced that the train going from Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley will be augmented with extra coaches.

Train no 08551 Visakhapatnam to Kirandul Passenger Special will have one extra Vistadome coach on 14, 21, and 28 September. The same train run with one additional 3rd Economy Coach on 15, 22, and 29 September.

The returning train no 08552 Kirandul to Visakhapatnam Passenger Special will have one extra Vistadome coach on 15, 22, and 29 September. It will run with one additional 3rd AC Economy Coach on 16, 23, and 30 September.

Additionally, it has been announced that the Visakhapatbam-Kirandul Passenger Special and Visakhapatnam-Kiranful Night express trains will run upto Dantewada till 19 September.

In response to high passenger demand and to provide a more comfortable travel experience, the East Coast Railway has announced the addition of extra Sleeper Class and 3 AC Economy coaches to key long-distance trains.

2 trains permanently augmented with new coaches

Effective from September 3, the Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express (20807) has been permanently augmented with additional coaches, namely 1 Sleeper and 1 3 Economy. The return train, Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express (20808), has also been supplied with additional coaches.

Similarly, starting September 3, the Visakhapatnam-Nanded Super Fast Express (20811) has also been upgraded with extra Sleeper and 3 AC Economy coaches. The Nanded-Visakhapatnam Super Fast Express (20812) got the same enhancement. These augmentations serve to benefit both trains, which are considered heavy-rush.

Passengers can take note of these changes, along with the addition of extra coaches to the Visakhapatnam to Araku Valley train, and plan their journeys accordingly.

