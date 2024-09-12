The inaugural run of the Durg-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, which was previously dated 15 September 2024, has been postponed to 16 September. Initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to flag off 10 new Vande Bharat trains across India on the 15th, but five of those trains, including Nagpur-Hyderabad, Durg-Visakhapatnam, Agra-Varanasi, Pune-Hubli, and Kholapur-Mumbai, will be inaugurated a day later.

Date and schedule

The train will start its regular service on 17 September and will run on all days of the week except Thursday.

The schedule for the train, which was released tentatively released earlier, has been confirmed. Train no 20829 Durg-Visakhapatnam will depart from Durg at 5:45 am and reach Visakhapatnam at 1:45 pm the same day. The returning Train no 20830 will leave Visakhapatnam at 2:50 pm and reach Durg at 10:50 pm.

Stoppages

The stoppages between Visakhapatnam and Durg include Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, and Vizianagaram.

Features

The train has a composition of 14 Chair Car coaches, and 2 Executive Class coaches, totalling a rake of 16 cars.

Ticket Price

The prices of the tickets of the train are yet to be released.

The primary maintenance of this Vande Bharat will be done at Durg. While the service will cut down travel time between Durg and Visakhapatnam to just eight hours, some netizens are of the opinion that it should include Parvathiuram and Bobbilli as stoppages as well.

Currently, the Durg-Visakhapatnam Voltaire Express, which makes stops at 48 stations, takes 16 hours to complete the journey.

The new Vande Bharat Express will provide significant benefits to residents of Andhra Pradesh, including those from Bhilai, Charoda, Kumhari, and Raipur. With Visakhapatnam’s role as an educational and commercial hub attracting frequent visitors, the introduction of this faster, direct train service from Durg to Vizag has been much anticipated. It promises to improve travel convenience for residents, students, and professionals alike.

This will be the third Vande Bharat Express for Chhattisgarh and the fourth for Visakhapatnam.

