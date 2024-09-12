In Visakhapatnam, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with vibrant and glamorous pandals. From the ‘Pushpa’-movie inspired Ganesh to the ‘jaggery’ Ganesh, we have it all. While the pandals themselves are unique, the thoughts and feelings of the people who visit them are just as quirky and interesting! Here are 7 thoughts Vizagites have at Ganesh pandals:

1. “Prashadam ekkada?”

“Where is the prashadam?”

Priority number one is eating the holy prasadam. You may have already downed a full plate of laddus or pulihora beforehand, but eating it as prashadam? That hits different! A trip to the pandal isn’t complete without a dose of the ‘sacred snack’.

2. “Arey, aa pandal lo emi undi?”

“What’s in the next pandal?”

Even while standing in one of the best pandals of Vizag, there’s always a desire to know what is there in the next pandal. It is a quest of curiosity that can never be filled until we see all the pandals in the neighbourhood.

3. “DJ kottu DJ!”

“Drop the beat, DJ!”

Starting the day with Yekadantaya Vakratuntaya, how can an evening in a Pandal end without a DJ Tillu music sequence? Can Ganesh Chaturthi end without the crowd going gaga over some peppy beats? Impossible! Bappa’s blessings come with a beat drop here!

4. “Cheppulu pothey?”

“What if I lose my slippers?”

This is the ultimate concern when we are heading to a Ganesh pandal! Some of us play it safe by walking barefoot, while others use every ounce of their brain power to hide our footwear in “secure” places. Which type are you?

5. “Yevarra meerantha?”

“Who are all these people?”

Did you think you were the only one who got up early to visit Ganesh Pandals? Ganesh Pandals in Visakhapatnam can get as crowded as the Kumbh mela! Getting drenched in both tradition and sweat is our way of showing devotion to the Ganesh Maharaj!

6. “Bommenti intha undi?”

“How is this idol so big?!”

No Ganesh Chaturthi is complete without comparing the pandal to the one down the street! Whether it’s the biggest pandal setup or a small idol at home, this competition is real.

7. “Next year ye Vigraham?”

“I wonder which idol they’ll set up next year!”

Ganesh idol on Mushika? Nah. Ganesh idol on a bike? Absolutely!

Why stick to the same old idol designs when we can do more? Ganesh has traditionally been portrayed with elephant-like physical features, but why settle for that? Every year organizers, with different themes, catch our eye making us wonder what’s next!

Tell us what other thoughts pandal visitors may have during Ganesh Chaturthi in Visakhapatnam that we missed!

