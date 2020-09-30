The Visakhapatnam Police have decided to amp up security measures at temples and prayer halls across the district. This move comes after a six-member robbery gang was nabbed for allegedly stealing money from donation boxes or hundis at various temples in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts.

In order to ensure the protection of holy shrines, the Vizag Police have already installed CCTV cameras for close surveillance at various places of worship at MVP Colony, PM Palem, and Arilova, among others. Reportedly, under MVP Colony Police Station limits, 22 out of 46 temples, 7 out of 13 churches, and all the four mosques were furnished with the security camera system. Similarly, 33 out of 50 temples, 5 out of 7 churches, and 5 out of 8 mosques were reportedly installed with CCTV cameras, under the Arilova Police Station limits. Reportedly, the cops are yet to set up the security cameras at 36 out of 77 places of worship under the PM Palem Police Station limits.

Highlighting the importance of stepping up the security, Visakhapatnam Range DIG (Deputy Inspector General), LKV Ranga Rao, informed that recent temple robberies are a wake-up call to bolster the system. Mentioning the measures being taken, he said that security guards are being deployed to safeguard the valuables at temples in the district. Referring to the recent allegations of attacks on the temples in the state, the DIG requested the public to avoid jumping to conclusions. He added that the cops will take action against those with vested interests who try to provoke people. Mr. Rao further stated that the public should come forward and report to the police if they come across individuals with malicious intentions.