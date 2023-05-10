The Visakhapatnam Task Force, in a raid in the city on Tuesday, arrested two smugglers and seized 8 kilos of ganja from them. According to the police, the two accused, Satyam Das and Avanish of Kerala, brought the ganja from Paderu and kept it ready in the city to transport it illegally to Kerala. Following credible information, the Visakhapatnam task force police conducted a raid and took the two ganja smugglers into custody. A case was registered against Satyam Das earlier in Visakhapatnam.

In another seizure, the same quantity of ganja was seized in the agency area of Ananthagiri. The police, checking vehicles near a junior college, found four persons moving suspiciously on two scooters. As they checked the two-wheelers, they found 8 kilos of ganja in them and seized it. Four persons, Ajay, Srinu, Daniel Raj and Sumanth of Visakhapatnam, were arrested and produced in court.

In a case recorded in the neighbouring Vizianagaram District, the police arrested two men trafficking 500 kilos of ganja near the S Kota-Boddavara checkpost. According to the police, the smugglers were travelling in a Tata Ace van, which the police seized upon nabbing them.

