Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Thrivikrama Varma IPS revealed that a special action plan has been chalked out to curb ganja smuggling in the region. Addressing the media, the CP said that vigilance has been revved up at all entry points to the city. He pointed out that the contraband was being transported illegally from Koraput in Odisha to various places via Visakhapatnam.

Commissioner Varma said that the department served notices to 510 hotels in the city to identify those indulging in the illegal trade with Visakhapatnam as their centre. “We prepared a plan to identify the smugglers and cases would be registered against them under the PD Act,” said the CP. Additionally, city-based transport agencies were also asked to provide information about any suspicious movement of shipments, adding that the police are eyeing courier agencies.

According to the commissioner, the Visakhapatnam City Police registered 88 ganja smuggling cases this year so far, accounting for the arrests of 322 culprits. A total of 1,800 kg of ganja was seized in these cases. While the number of cases registered in 2022 was 250, the figure was 221 in 2021, stated the CP.

