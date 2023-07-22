Suspended AR inspector Swarnalatha, an accused in the currency exchange case, was granted conditional bail by the first Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Visakhapatnam on Friday. The three other accused in the case, which includes two home guards who were working under Swarnalatha, were also granted conditional bail. Granting the bail, the magistrate directed the four to be available and appear at the court whenever summoned.

Swarnalatha was granted bail on the condition to pay a surety of Rs 50,000. Additionally, the court ordered her to appear at the police station every Saturday. The same will apply to the remaining three accused, Suribabu, Srinu and Hema Sundar. Swarnalatha was named as the accused number 4. Advocates Nammi Srinivasa Rao and P Suresh Babu argued on her behalf.

The AR inspector was arrested and later suspended on the charges of extorting money with Suribabu’s aid, who struck a deal with two retired naval officials in exchange for Rs 2,000 notes. Suribabu, after the deal, approached the home guards, Srinu and Hema Sundar, to avoid any risk from the police. However, the case took a turn when Swarnalatha and the two home guards allegedly extorted a part of the money.

