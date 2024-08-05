On 4 August 2024, Friendship Day, Niranjan (20), a student from Palasa in Srikakulam, studying at a college in Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam died by drowning in Gambhiram Gedda in Anandapuram mandal. He was out with his five friends to celebrate Friendship Day. Naranjan was the son of Doki Srinivasa Rao, a cloth shop owner, and was pursuing a B Tech degree here.

While enjoying the outing, Niranjan accidentally slipped and fell into the reservoir. Two of his friends immediately jumped in to rescue him but found themselves in trouble. Hearing their cries for help, local farmers rushed to the scene and managed to save the two friends with great effort.

Despite a search by the Anandapuram police, Niranjan could not be found initially. Firefighters later recovered his body, but he had already passed away. His grieving parents were left devastated by the loss of their only son.

CI T V Thirupathirao reported that Niranjan’s body was taken to Bhimili Government Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the drowning of the Visakhapatnam student is ongoing.

