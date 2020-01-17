Vizag Steel Plant Recruitment 2020: 188 vacancies announced

Rashtriya Ispat Nigan Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Management Trainee. A total of 188 vacancies have been announced. Candidates who graduated from an engineering discipline will be eligible to apply for the posts.

The eligible candidates can submit online applications through the official website of the Vizag Steel Plant from 24 January 2020. After filling the preliminary details, the applicants are required to make a payment of Rs 590/- only for General and OBC candidates and Rs 295/- for SC/ST/PwD candidates. According to the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification, the closing date for online registration is 13 February 2020.

Details of the number of posts in each discipline are as follows:

Ceramics – 4

Chemical – 26

Civil – 5

Electrical – 45

Instrumentation and Electronics – 10

Mechanical – 77

Metallurgy – 19

Mining – 2

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates applying for the role of management trainee in the Vizag Steel Plant should have passed engineering in the respective discipline with a minimum of 60% marks from a recognised board. The minimum age for applying is 21 years (as on 01-11-2020), while the maximum age is 27 years (as on 01-11-2020).

Selection Procedure:

A per the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification, the eligible applicants will have to take a computer-based test. The test comprises of questions related to general aptitude and technical proficiency. The candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online test. will be called in for a personal interview.

Payscale:

The selected candidates will be placed under probation for one year. Upon successful completion of training, the candidates will be offered a basic pay of Rs 20,600