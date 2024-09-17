The talk in trade union circles that some employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will be sent on deputation to the Nagarnar steel plant, owned by NMDC, in Chhattisgarh, has come as a bolt from the blue for the plant staff who have been on the edge since the Centre had proposed to privatise the steel giant.

It is learnt that as many as 500 employees will be sent to Nagarnar plant on deputation and the NMDC has reportedly okayed the proposal made by the RINL. As a part of it, some 100 executives will be selected in the first phase. Selection will be done through walk-in interview.

According to sources, those selected for the deputation, will be given basic plus DA besides accommodation facility on sharing basis.

Trade unions and employees of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam, are up in arms against the deputation talk. It will further reduce the staff strength making it difficult for the plant to run with skeletal staff, they have pointed out.

The deputation move has raised the eyebrows of many as the Union Ministers and the TDP leaders say the Centre would come to the rescue of the plant and make it earn profits.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Steel and Industries Srinivasa Varma has said that a Cabinet sub-committee is studying the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue.

The Union Minister said in Vijayawada on 16 September that the Centre would take a decision in such a way that it would be beneficial for both employees and the plant. The Centre was keen on wiggling the plant out of crisis, Varma added.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu