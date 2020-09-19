Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, on Saturday, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting saw Ganesh Kumar’s sons, Surya and Govind Saket, officially join the YSRCP in presence of the Chief Minister. Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi were also present on the occasion.

Joining the likes of Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Maddali Giri, and Karanam Dasari, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has declared his support to the ruling YSRCP, in what comes as yet another jolt to the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. “CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a dynamic and compassionate leader. There are several works and issues that are left pending in the Visakhapatnam South constituency. These can be addressed only by CM Jagan. I will work towards winning all the seats for the party in the upcoming polls and present Vizag’s mayor seat as a gift to Jagan Mohan Reddy,” the MLA said while speaking to the media after meeting the CM. Exuding confidence that Andhra Pradesh will make progress under the leadership of YS Jagan, he credited the Chief Minister for making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the state.

National General Secretary of the YSRCP, Vijayasai Reddy said that owing to the efforts being made by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the welfare of the state, many educated members of the TDP are moving towards the YSRCP. He further stated that the TDP will soon be wiped out in Visakhapatnam.

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar was elected as an MLA from Visakhapatnam South consecutively, in 2014 and 2019, on a TDP ticket. Earlier this year, he was also announced as the party’s District President.