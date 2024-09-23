On the evening of 22 September 2024, smoke filled the S-7 coach of the 12509 Bengaluru-Guwahati Superfast Express, startling the passengers. This incident happened shortly after the train left Visakhapatnam Railway Station. The train had to make an unscheduled halt at Simhachalam Railway Station as passengers panicked upon seeing the smoke. Passengers quickly evacuated the coach.

Railway staff and firefighters promptly arrived to inspect the smoke-filled coach of the Bengaluru-Guwahati Superfast Express. they found that the smoke was caused by brake binding – the brake shoes had overheated due to a technical issue. Repairs were carried out, and the smoke was brought under control. There was no fire, and no injuries. The train stayed in Simhachalam Station for 20 minutes as officials worked to rectify the issue causing the smoke.

Fire at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Only a month earlier, a fire erupted on the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express (18517) at Visakhapatnam railway station on the morning of 4 August, affecting four unoccupied coaches. The incident occurred around 10:00 am and was swiftly contained, with no injuries or casualties, according to Railway officials.

The train had reached the station at 6:30 a.m. and was vacant when the fire broke out.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on platform patrol spotted smoke and promptly alerted the fire brigade and station staff. The response was swift, with the two neighboring coaches being evacuated as a precaution, while the other coaches were relocated to the coaching depot.

Prompt action by local fire services prevented the flames from spreading further, and the blaze was completely extinguished by 11:10 am.

