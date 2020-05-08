Visakhapatnam sees spike of 11 new COVID-19 cases, district tally now 57

Visakhapatnam has seen a rapid escalation in the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported. In the past one week, starting from 1 May 2020, Vizag has reported over 23 cases. Areas, such as Dandu Bazaar, have been witnessing new cases almost on a daily basis. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Family & Medical Welfare Department, 11 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vizag, during the past 24 hours. The worrying factor is the stark jump in the number of cases in such a short span of time.

The first coronavirus case was registered on 19 March 2020. This started off the count for Visakhapatnam. As on 30 April 2020, a matter of 42 days, the tally had slowly reached 23 cases. From 01 May 2020 till date there are 23 registered cases. As of Thursday, the total number of cases in the district was 46. With today’s 11 new COVID cases, Visakhapatnam district tally stands at 57. This is a 100% surge in almost one-sixth of the initial time period (March to April). Until this point, 23 individuals had recovered from the virus and 33 patients are currently receiving treatment in Vizag. Vizag also reports its first COVID-19 caused death.

Meanwhile, 7,320 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh for COVID-19, the state reported a total of 54 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, as of 8 May 2020, the tally in the state soared to 1,877. While 1,004 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 842 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 41 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. The district-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours is as follows: Ananthapur 16, Visakhapatnam 11, West Godavari 9, Kurnool 7, Krishna 6, Chittor 3, Guntur and Vizianagaram report 1 each.