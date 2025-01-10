As Sankranti approaches, Indian Railways has announced the permanent augmentation of the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express to accommodate more passengers and ease the travel.

Starting on January 11, 2025, train no 20833/20834 will be upgraded with four additional Vande Bharat coaches to further enhance the speed and convenience of travel. This will allow more travellers to benefit from this luxury superfast train by shortening their journey time.

As per the information provided by Waltair Division, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) K Sandeep, this is how the revised composition is going to look like:

1. Train No 20833 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will run with 20 Coaches from 11.01.2025.

2. Train No 20834 Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express will run with 20 coaches with effect from 11.01.2025.

With the addition of four more coaches, the number of chair cars reached from 14 to 18. With this, the train becomes the larger version of Vande Bharat Express with an estimated capacity of 1,440 passengers at a time.

When Indian Railways decided to run its first Vande Bharat in 2019 from Delhi to Varanasi, it was 16 16-coach trains. Later to meet the increasing demand, 20 coach Vande Bharat Express were introduced. As of today, 136 Vande Bharat Express trains are operated across the various states and union territories. Among them, only three trains — New Delhi-Varanasi, Nagpur-Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod — are equipped with 20 coaches.

With permanent augmentation, it is soon going to joining the list. The DCM humbly requested the people to make use of the service.

Also read – 9 travel destinations with direct Vande Bharat trains from Vizag for an easy getaway

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.