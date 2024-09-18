The Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (Train No 20708), originally scheduled to depart from Visakhapatnam at 2:30 pm on September 18, 2024, has been delayed and will now leave at 6:10 pm, resulting in a delay of 3 hours and 35 minutes. The reason for the delay is the late arrival of the pairing rake.

This follows a similar incident on September 17, 2024, when the same train, scheduled to depart at 2:30 pm, was rescheduled to 6:50 pm due to the same issue. This caused the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat to be delayed by 4 hours and 15 minutes, as stated in an official release.

Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Regular Service to Begin Soon

In other news, the newly introduced Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Express is set to commence regular service from September 20, 2024. The train will have a much-anticipated halt at Parvatipuram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Visakhapatnam-Durg Vande Bharat Express earlier this week, with the virtual flag-off taking place from Ahmedabad. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw participated via video conferencing.

The semi-high-speed, air-conditioned train will cover the distance between Durg (Chhattisgarh) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) in just eight hours. It will operate six days a week, excluding Thursdays, and will stop at nine stations:

Durg Junction (DURG), Raipur Junction, Mahasamund (MSMD), Khariar Road (KRAR), Kantabanji (KBJ), Titlagarh Junction (TIG), Kesinga (KSNG), Rayagada (RGDA), Parvatipuram (PVP), Vizianagaram Junction (VZM), and Visakhapatnam Junction (VSKP).

Read also: Railways announces special trains from Visakhapatnam for Diwali, Chhath Puja; check details here

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.