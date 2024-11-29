The State government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 40 lakh each to the kin of the two workers of Tagoor Laboratories Private Limited in Parawada Pharma City of Anakapalle district, Visakhapatnam, who died due to toxic leak in the company on 26 November.

Several other workers were taken ill in the incident.

According to a press note issued by the Department of Factories, State Minister for Factories V Subhash talked to the District Collector about the incident.

The factory Management agreed to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 40 lakh each to the families of the two deceased workers.

Subhash promised that the government would stand by the workers.

The Minister said that action would be taken against the management for negligence based on the probe report.

Also read- Worker dies due to liquid leak in company

A comprehensive inquiry was ordered into the incident, said the Minister.

The condition of another Parawada city worker, who is undergoing treatment at KIMS hospital at Sheelanagar in Visakhapatnam is said to be critical, while the other workers are recovering.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam District Collector M N Harendra Prasad visited KIMS hospital, where the workers are getting treatment on 28 November night.

He enquired the doctors there about the condition of the workers and directed them to ensure better treatment. The Collector also talked to the family members of the workers.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu