Nine workers of a company at Parawada in the Anakapalle district were taken ill when some liquid leaked from a reactor-cum-receiver in the production unit on 26 November evening.

According to a press note issued by District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, the workers from Parawada, were taken to a hospital by the management when they complained of a breathing problem.

Later, three of them were shifted to KIMS hospital at Sheelanagar in Visakhapatnam where one worker died while undergoing treatment on 27 November.

He was identified as Amit from Odisha who was working as a helper in the company.

The condition of the other two workers in the hospital is critical. The District Collector ordered a probe into the incident.

She further said that a complaint was received from workers against the management.

The inspector of factories was directed to visit the factory to know the exact cause that led to the incident. She also ordered for collection of CCTV footage, said the District Collector.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu talked to the officials concerned and enquired about the incident.

The Chief Minister directed them to provide better medical care to the workers who are undergoing treatment in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu