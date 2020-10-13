Visakhapatnam reported 168 fresh cases between Monday and Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 53,331. According to the report released by the special officer for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, there are 2320 active cases indicating a decrease when compared to last week’s numbers. As many as 468 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries reached 50,565.

Three patients in Vizag succumbed to the virus between Monday and Tuesday. As on 13 October, the death toll of Vizag stands at 446. In addition to the fresh cases, death, and recovery statistics, the coronavirus report of Visakhapatnam further indicated that there are 9 very active clusters, 65 active clusters, 244 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, the district has received 24,000 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits, boosting the COVID-19 testing capacity of Vizag. Speaking to the media, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand informed that these kits have been sanctioned based on the directives of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to the bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 72,082 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Out of them, 32,926 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO tests and 39,156 were rapid antigen tests. 4622 individuals tested positive in the state, which takes the state tally to 7,60,678. The total active cases as on Tuesday accounts for 42,855, while the total number of recoveries rose to 7,11,532 (including 5,715 today). Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6219 in the state. Among the districts, West Godavari reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours while Kurnool registered the lowest number. The report further stated that AP has conducted a total number of 67,02,810 tests as on 13 October.

Taking to Twitter, the AP Medical Department informed that 93.38 percent of people infected with COVID-19 in the state recovered from the virus. “Every district in Andhra Pradesh registered more than 90 percent of the recovery rate out of the total infected with COVID-19,” the tweet further added.