According to a recent report by the Andhra University Population Research Centre, the population of Visakhapatnam rose to 23 lakhs, recording a 2.3% annual growth rate. Similarly, the study pointed out that the state’s population increased by 75 lakhs in the last decade. The report, prepared with reference to the 2011 census, states that the population of the combined Visakhapatnam District rose to 46,51,857.

In 2022, the numbers in Visakhapatnam urban tallied up to 22,79,076 in 2022, while it is 23,31,000 in 2023. Of the 46 lakh odd residents of the district, 23,32,851 are female, and 23,19,006 are male. According to an estimate by the Andhra University Population Research Centre, the population of Andhra Pradesh might be capped at 5.4 crores by 2031.

Also read: Digital population clock installed at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam

The country’s census, which was supposed to be conducted in 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 strike.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.