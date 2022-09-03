In order to ease the rush of passengers, the East Coast Railways, Waltair Division has added extra coaches to eighteen trains to and from the Visakhapatnam Railway Station starting from today, 3 Septermber 2022.

A total of 23,900 seats have been added to 9 pairs of trains originating and terminating at the Visakhapatnam junction, according to railway officials. Passengers have taken to social media to thank the efforts of Divisional Railway Manager, Anup Satpathy for his timely efforts to aid passengers.

The seating capacity of train no. 12807 Visakhapatnam – Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata Express has been augmented with one 3rd AC coach in both directions. Similarly, one additional 3rd AC coach has been added to the following trains in both directions.

1. Train no. 18518 Visakhapatnam – Korba express

2. Train no. 12803 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanthi express

3. Train no. 17488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala express

4. Train no. 08543 Visakhapatnam-SMVT(Bengaluru)

Additionally, a sleeper coach is being added in both the directions to,

1. Train no. 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT,

2. Train no. 08543 Visakhapatnam-SMVT,

3. Train no. 22847 Visakhapatnam-LTT(Mumbai)

4. Train no. 20803 Visakhapatnam-Gandhidham express

Train no. 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Intercity Express will also be getting an additional AC Chair Car in both the directions. Keeping in mind the festive season on Dasara ahead, passengers have requested the railways to continue to add additional coaches to ease travel.

Additionally, the IRCTC has added a Food Track, a multi cuisine food plaza on platform no. 8 of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. With an aim to provide delicious and a variety of food to the passengers, the food court will offer South Indian dishes, tiffins, snacks, meals, fast food and North Indian dishes.

