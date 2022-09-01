Comedy shows on television were always the best evening entertainment back in the day. Ever since stand-up comedy picked up in India, comedians have reached out to the public in common spaces like cafes, restaurants and theatres. The stand-up comedy space, which has especially become a serious business for some post the pandemic, has also been rising in Vizag. Comedy shows have become a part of the city’s entertainment culture, with events happening every weekend in Vizag.

Similarly, a group of budding young comedians have come together in Vizag and formed a club to entertain the masses with relatable content. The Vizag Komedians, with a K, have organised yet another stand-up show on 4 September 2022 at the Hotel Ocean Vista Bay. After a tremendous show up at their first individual event at the Gallery café recently, the group of local comedians are ready to strike back.

As the stand-up and open mic culture is picking up with great speed in Vizag, this group of hilarious young comedians have organised their second individual stand-up at the Ocean Vista Bay on 4 September 2022. The budding comedians will be addressing relatable topics around politics, relationships, family, travel, and a bit of everyday observations we tend to overlook.

Join the gang of four for a relaxing session before you head back to a routine from Monday. Sai S Mishra, Sarat Uday, Akash Singh and Rafiq are gearing up to entertain you in English, Hindi and Telugu. Passes for the show are available online on Book My Show. Grab yours now and become a part of this growing interest in town. The Vizag Komedians also organise an open mic every Friday at the Gallery café and every Sunday at the Brew Buzz café in Vizag. Check out the @vizagkomedians Instagram handle for more information on events and passes.

