Public buses disinfected in Visakhapatnam amid coronavirus pandemic

In view of the growing cases of COVID-19 across India, officials have been taking several measures to contain the spread. The public transport department in Visakhapatnam too has been acting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With over 1,00,000 passengers estimated to be using RTC services in the region per day, the concerned officials have been adopting precautionary measures. As per reports, several air-conditioned buses, luxury, deluxe, metro, and city ordinary buses have been disinfected in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bus depot premises, waiting halls, and seats are also being sanitized regularly to curb any possible spreading of coronavirus. Special meetings are also being conducted to create awareness among the drivers and other personnel of the department. The officials stated that medical teams will also be deployed at bus depots if required. On Sunday, Zonal Executive Director Ravi Kumar, along with a few other key officials, reviewed the disinfection process at Maddilapalem bus depot in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 110. The WHO-declared pandemic of coronavirus, which has already dealt a severe blow to the global economy, has forced shutdowns in several states across India. With governments across the globe battling the heightening crisis, the public has been advised not to panic and take the requisite precautionary measures to keep the infection at bay.