M V Pranav Gopal took over as the Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metro Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) amid greetings from his supporters, people’s representatives and TDP leaders on 25 November evening.

Earlier, the new VMRDA chief visited the Sampath Vinayak temple and performed special pujas. From the temple, he pedalled a bicycle (symbol of TDP) to the office, located at Siripuram in the city, and took charge.

Speaking after all the formalities, Pranav Gopal expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, Ministers P Narayana and N Lokesh for giving him the opportunity to serve the people. He vowed to make Visakhapatnam one of the best cities in the world.

Pranav Gopal said he would be available at the office daily and review the progress of work on a daily basis.

Starting his political career as an ordinary party worker, Pranav Gopal became the Chief of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) and played a key role in the May general elections.

In recognition of his services to the party, Pranav was nominated to the key post of VMRDA Chairman.

Telugu Desam State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Ganababu, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, leaders of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP attended the programme and greeted Pranav Gopal.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu