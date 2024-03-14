The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is dedicated to enhancing both the port and the city. Honoring this spirit, VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu inaugurated the Port Gateway at Convent Junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, emphasizing the port’s role in supporting the district administration and contributing to city development. He also announced that they are allocating ₹30 lakh for a city beautification project in Vizag, With respect to this initiative, the VPA will make efforts to enhance road construction, pavement facilitation, green spaces and put up attractive lighting arrangements for the port area at night.

Terming Visakhapatnam as the most beautiful city in the country, the VPA Chairperson praised the city police and administration for their unwavering support in maintaining and safeguarding the city. As part of its beautification initiatives, the VPA will create green spaces at various junctions connecting the port, he said. The Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), CM Saikanth Varma, acknowledged the Vizag port’s involvement in beautification infrastructure development projects across the city – including BT road construction and beautification of the flyover at Convent Junction.

This generous funding also fulfils the port’s corporate social responsibility for the city’s development, for which they have been working alongside the district administration. Only recently, VPA also allocated ₹1 lakh crore to the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissionarate for establishing a cyber security research lab, meant to enhance cybersecurity measures and safeguard critical infrastructure. VPA also announced the construction of a marina near the cruise terminal. This project will provide a dedicated space for docking and servicing boats, yachts, and other watercraft.

The Port Gateway’s inauguration took place in the presence of City Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar, Deputy Chairperson of VPA, Durgesh Kumar Dubey, Chief Vigilance Officer, PSL Swami, Secretary T Venu Gopal, and other department heads, officers, and port employees.

