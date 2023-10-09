On the occasion of its 90th formation day, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority has revealed a comprehensive vision for its future, aimed at enhancing its status as a key maritime hub. The Chairman, Dr M Angamuthu, in his keynote address, outlined several crucial developments in the pipeline.



The port, which currently boasts a capacity of 135 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA), is placing a significant emphasis on upgrading its evacuation and mechanisation systems. These improvements are expected to streamline operations and further elevate the port’s efficiency.



One of the most exciting aspects of the 90th formation day of the Visakhapatnam Port is the establishment of the Maritime Heritage Complex (MHC). This centre promises to be a treasure trove of heritage items, photos, and antique artefacts that showcase the port’s rich history and journey. It is set to become a cultural and educational landmark, offering visitors a glimpse into the region’s maritime heritage.



Additionally, the MHC will also feature a Port Waterfront Area, providing visitors with an immersive experience of the port’s operations. A walkway will stretch from the newly developed Vizag International Cruise Terminal to the revered temple on Ross Hill. This pathway will offer panoramic views of ship movements, allowing the public to witness the intricate workings of the port up close.



To further enhance its workforce, the port will be collaborating with the Skill Development Council. This partnership aims to upskill employees, ensuring they have the latest industry knowledge and expertise. The focus on human resources development underscores the port’s commitment to maintaining world-class standards.

Dr Angamuthu emphasised the importance of stakeholder input. The port has already prepared Maritime India Vision 2030 and Vision 2047, both of which will be subjected to thorough deliberation with stakeholders. Their invaluable suggestions will be incorporated into the plans, ensuring that it remains a vibrant and dynamic maritime force.



With these ambitious plans, such as the Maritime Heritage Complex, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority is not just celebrating its illustrious past but also laying a solid foundation for a prosperous and innovative future.

