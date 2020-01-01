Visakhapatnam Police to strengthen women’s safety in Year 2020

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS), announced that the Andhra Pradesh State Government has declared 2020 as the year of women’s safety. He further added that the women police station, in the city, would be strengthened, in line with the government’s directive.

During the interaction with the media, on Tuesday, Commissioner Meena said that several measures are being taken by the city police, to ensure women’s safety. “At least four additional Sub-Inspector (SI) rank officers, preferably women, will be posted at the women police station. Apart from appointing additional staff, their pay will also be increased by 30%”, the Police Commissioner shared.

He also mentioned that a special team in Vizag will be designated to probe cases, registered under the Disha Act. The team will conclude investigations within seven days and a special court will complete the trial within 21 days. A forensic laboratory has also been sanctioned to handle the cases booked under the Disha Act.

Sharing the annual report of crimes, including domestic violence and abuse against women in the city of Visakhapatnam, the CP said that 2019 witnessed a marginal drop in such cases. In 2019, 959 cases were registered, while 991 were reported in 2018. There was a slight rise in rape cases in 2019 when compared to 2018, as the number went up to 99 from 82. Out of 99 cases, 84 were categorised as rape in the name of a false promise of marriage. However, the number of women reporting the abuse has increased, during the last year, which is a courageous change.