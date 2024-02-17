The Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy is all set to commence MILAN 2024; a prestigious Multilateral Naval Event in the coming week. On 21 and 22 February 2024, the Hon’ble Vice President of India, the Hon’ble Defense Minister of India, the Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh, the Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and other dignitaries will arrive in Visakhapatnam to certain aspects of MILAN 2024. Mainly, the event will showcase the International City Parade on Beach Road on 21 and 22 February 2024 and Visakhapatnam Police have set the following traffic restrictions for the convenience of the city’s motorists during Milan 2024:

Heavy vehicles are prohibited from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm on the road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar, and return, as well as from Convent Junction to Scindia and return

Heavy vehicles and four-wheelers are allowed to ply from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm only from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar towards Urvashi, and Eenadu, Junctions without restrictions

Heavy vehicles are prohibited from Convent Junction, GCB Gate, and Container Yard

Vehicles plying from Gajuwaka to Scindia, via Convent Junction, are restricted from Zinc Gate and BHPV

From Gopal Auto Junction to Old Post Office, it will be considered as a two-way. Many navy vehicles travel through this road from the Naval Area to RK Beach.

Dockyard employees will not be allowed to park their vehicles at the INS Satavahana, INS Krishna, and INS Kakatiya gates.

Diversion Points:

Convent Junction

Sheela Nagar Junction

Zinc Gate

Naval Canteen, near NCB

Y-Junction

VDR Junction

Maruti Circle Junction

Petro Park

Motorists are requested to cooperate with the Visakhapatnam Police by complying with the traffic restrictions to ensure the success of MILAN 2024.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.