The Visakhapatnam City Police have booked cases against 30 rowdy sheeters involved in the illicit ganja trade and consumption. Per the officials’ estimate, 30 others are yet to be arrested who are said to be linked to similar illegal activities in the city. The police expressed their concern that ganja smuggling from the agency areas has peaked to a level never seen before. In the wake of this situation, the authorities have decided to dedicate more efforts towards taking down the accused persons in such crimes.

Also read: Vizag City Task Force forms Anti-Gunda Squad to control crimes

Reportedly, Visakhapatnam City is home to around 600 rowdy sheeters, most of whom are directly involved in extortion and settlements despite the police keeping a vigilant eye on them. Recently, the Hyperboys Gang were arrested near Kancharapalem for possessing sharp-edged knives for weapons. In another incident, the police arrested a few rowdy sheeters of the I-town area near Anandapuram for smuggling ganja from the agency areas.

Commissioner of Police Ch Srikanth directed the officials to put extra effort into catching hold of any rowdy sheeters or their helpers involved in the ganja trade. Further, the CP instructed the authorities to track down their network and investigate every accused and suspect thoroughly. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases were booked against the 30 arrested men and further investigation has been launched in collaboration with the Anti Narcotic Drugs Team.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news.