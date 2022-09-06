The number of crimes in the last month has increased multifold in Visakhapatnam City. From murders to chain snatchings, the crime rate took a steep upward trajectory, keeping the district authorities on their toes. The news of several murder cases in the Pedda Waltair, Pendurthi, and Ushodaya areas in Visakhapatnam was among the headlines throughout August. In a recent case, a gang, reportedly known as the Hyperboys Gang, was nabbed by the City Police, with assistance from the City Task Force, under the Kancharapalem PS limits. In a move to get the situation under control, the Vizag City Task Force formed an Anti-Gunda Squad to keep a vigilant eye on criminal activities.

The Anti-Gunda Squad will be headed by the Assitant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Govinda Rao, Special Branch, who will be guiding two other Sub-Inspectors. Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth directed the squad to employ informers in the city to gather information regarding the ganja trade, money extortion, and other illicit activities. The Anti-Gunda Squad will closely work with local police stations to gather information about any suspects in murder cases, attempted murders, and extortion in Vizag.

