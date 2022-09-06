On Sunday, 4 September 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested an 8-member gang under the Kancharapalem Police Station limits for possessing ganja and knives. As per the police reports, the eight men were travelling in an auto rickshaw with four sharp knives and 8 kilos of dry ganja. The gang is also said to be involved in extortion and threatening people with knives to forcibly take money from them.

Upon questioning the arrested men, it was learnt that they were addicts of ganja and alcohol, who also sell ganja for easy money. The police identified them as residents of Kancharapalem, Thatichetlapalem, Airport and II-town Police Station areas and were aged between 18-20 years. They were sent to remand on Monday.

Later, the police revealed that the arrested men called themselves the Hyperboys Gang. They also informed that the gang smuggled ganja from the agency areas near Visakhapatnam and sold them here to various parties. It was said that they were travelling to Madhavadhara from Seethammadaara in an auto rickshaw on Sunday when the City Task Force (CTF) received information regarding them. The CTF immediately alerted the Kancharapalem police, who got hold of the auto near Urvashi Junction.

