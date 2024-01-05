In an other sensational bust, Visakhapatnam police seize over 100 Kgs of ganja. On 5 January 2024, information has been received that the Vizag City Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar IPS and Nagendra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, have issued orders for a raid in the Padmanabham Police Station jurisdiction. The raid was carried out in the area of Chinnapuram Lay Outs, Visakhapatnam City, on allegations of illicit cultivation of cannabis.

According to reports, along with the illegal possession of ganja, the accused are also guilty of illegally transporting narcotics. It is learnt that Trinath Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Task Force Police Station, along with Task Force personnel, conducted a raid seizing multiple possessions. In the raid operation carried out in the city, 120 KGS of Ganja along with one Maruti Pronetech car, one bike and six cell phones were seized by Vizag Police officials.

The seized items, along with relevant details, have been handed over to the SHO of Padmanabham Police Station for further legal action. The Visakhapatnam police currently investigating the case, and are on a hunt to seize ganja. A rising cases of illegal possession and transportation of ganja in Vizag have been alarming to the citizens. In a recent statement, Chandrababu Naidu had expressed his opinion that Vizag, the financial capital of the state is turning into a ganja hub.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.