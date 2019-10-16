Visakhapatnam police to mark Police Martyrs’ Week in a special way

On Tuesday, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IAS) announced that each police station in the city would adopt one government school each, under its respective station limits. This decision has been made in order to commemorate the Police Martyrs’ Week, which is observed from 15 October to 21 October.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Meena said that while some schools have damaged blackboards, others have walls and toilets in a poor state. He further added that the police would provide basic infrastructure to such schools with the help of the Visakhapatnam District Collector.

Elaborating the events lined up for the Police Martyrs’ Week, the Police Commissioner said that on 16 October, a mega blood donation drive would be organised at every police subdivision. On 18 October, a State-level 5-km run will be conducted at Beach Road. On the following day, workshops and seminars will be held. A meeting with the Martyrs’ families followed by a candlelight rally is scheduled on 20 October while a memorial parade will be organized on Beach Road on 21 October. The Police Commissioner requested the citizens to attend a 5-km run, candlelight rally, and memorial parade.

Furthermore, an open house is being hosted throughout the Police Martyrs’ Week, by the Visakhapatnam Police. Public, especially students are invited to visit the police stations and the police headquarters. With this programme, the cops aim to educate the public regarding the functioning of police stations.