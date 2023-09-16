The Visakhapatnam City Police cracked the mysterious case of a Hyderabad man who committed suicide near Jodugullapalem. On Wednesday, 13 September 2023, the police found the lifeless body of an unidentified middle-aged man at Seethapalem Beach near Jodugullapalem. The Arilova Police Station officials recovered the body and sought the media to ascertain his identity.

As per the police, the deceased person was Akula Sridhar Kumar (45), a Hyderabad-based software engineer. He allegedly left his residence on 10 September over disputes with family members. On 11 September, he arrived in the city and checked into a hotel room near Jodugullapalem. Eventually, he ended his life near the beach.

Also read: 16YO intermediate student commits suicide at hostel in Visakhapatnam

The police found a few passport-size photos, a credit card, cash, and room keys on the lifeless body. Additionally, they uncovered a Narayankhed to Nizamabad bus ticket and a suicide note. Upon initiating an investigation into the suicide case of the Hyderabad man, the Visakhapatnam City Police learnt that Sridhar resided in the Meadow Lands apartments in Vasanth Nagar with his wife and son under the KPHB PS limits.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.