On Friday, 8 September 2023, a 16-year-old intermediate student committed suicide under the PM Palem Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. The police identified the deceased girl as a native of Cheepurupalli in Vizianagaram District. This incident took place at a private residential college in Boyapalem near Anandapuram.

According to PM Palem PS CI Ramakrishna, the student recently visited her hometown for ten days on homesick holidays and returned to the college hostel four days ago. On Friday morning, she did not attend the special study hour and stated stomach pain as a reason when her friends asked her.

Upon completing the class, her roommates returned to the accommodation to find her lifeless. Shocked, they alerted the college management, who informed the police about the incident. The Visakhapatnam Police launched an investigation into the suicide of the intermediate student to ascertain the reasons.

