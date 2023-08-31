The Visakhapatnam City Police cracked the mysterious case of the murder of a woman at the LIC staff quarters under the III-Town PS limits. According to the police report, the deceased woman, Kalavathi, was killed by a bank employee, Rajeev Ratan, on 24 August 2023, with whom she maintained an extramarital affair. Kalavathi is survived by husband Guru Murthy, an LIC employee, and two children.

As per the officials, Guru Murthy and Kalavathi lived in Kakinada, where the former worked at LIC. There, the woman developed a friendship with a Visakhapatnam-based bank employee, Rajeev. Two months ago, Murthy received a transfer to Vizag, upon which he shifted here with his wife and children.

After shifting to the city, Kalavathi continued to stay in touch with Rajeev, which soon evolved into a secret affair. On 24 August, the bank employee visited the woman at her residence at the LIC staff quarters while her husband and children were away. A heated argument ensued for unknown reasons and escalated to Rajeev strangling the woman to death.

During the preliminary investigation, the deceased woman’s family expressed to the police their suspicion of Guru Murthy. Nevertheless, a further probe revealed Rajeev’s involvement in Kalavathi’s death. Upon questioning, the bank employee admitted to the Visakhapatnam Police his involvement in the murder of the woman at LIC quarters. The police also disclosed that Rajeev married a few months ago and wanted to eliminate any threat from the extramarital affair with Kalavathi.

