The death toll in the Pendurthi family suicide case in Visakhapatnam reached three, with Neelima (24), daughter of the deceased couple, K Satyanarayana (55) and Surya Kumari (47), breathing her last on Tuesday, 29 August 2023. It is recalled that the three consumed poison at their residence last Thursday, 24 August 2023, unable to cope with financial burdens and pressure to repay loans. The couple died on Friday, while the daughter battled for life at a hospital for three days before breathing her last.

According to the Visakhapatnam Police, Satyanarayana ran a grocery store in Pendurthi and borrowed several loans due to business downfall during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a substantial amount of time passed, he failed to repay them. His son, Santhosh, too, borrowed loans from credit cards and other sources and failed to repay. Being sensitive, Satyanarayana took this harsh step and consumed poison with his wife and daughter, a degree student, on Thursday night.

Santhosh, who arrived home later that night, shifted the three to KGH with the help of the locals. The Visakhapatnam City Police initiated an investigation to ascertain other possible reasons behind the Pendurthi-based family committing suicide.

