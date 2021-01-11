Ahead of Sankranti, the Visakhapatnam City Police has been taking measures to curb robberies in the city. Briefing about the initiatives that are being taken by the crime wing, Visakhapatnam Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes), V Suresh Babu, urged the citizens to make use of the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) by contacting the nearest police station.

Speaking to the media, on Sunday, the Visakhapatnam DCP (Crimes) said that every year, many citizens leave for their native places to celebrate the festival. He added that there is a possibility of miscreants from other places entering the city and committing thefts. He said that Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Manish Kumar Sinha (IPS), has come up with an initiative “Mana Illu – Mana Badhyatha” to curb the robberies.

Advising citizens, who are going out on a vacation, to store their valuables in banks, the Visakhapatnam DCP said that the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) mobile application will come in handy in safeguarding their homes. The LHMS App can be downloaded from Google Play Store. After downloading the app, one can keep the cops informed regarding their dates of travel and return. The registration must be done 24 hours before the resident leaves to ensure that the police can install surveillance cameras that would help monitor the house.

Sharing information on other initiatives, the Visakhapatnam DCP said that the Police Commissioner has allotted 30 VHF sets and 50 additional AR staff for crime prevention. Mr Babu added that awareness campaigns are being undertaken by making announcements on the public address systems on the steps to be taken when citizens going on vacation for Sankranti. He further said that the police have been monitoring all locked houses in all areas, especially during the nights.