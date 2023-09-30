In a sensational bust, the Visakhapatnam City Police, in collaboration with the cybercrime department, arrested 11 members of a cricket betting gang. Disclosing the details of this 367 crore rupee-worth case, DCP-1 K Srinivasa Rao said that 63 bank accounts used for gambling transactions have been seized.

This racket came to light when Y Sattibabu, a victim who lost Rs 8 lakh to the gang, raised a complaint with the police during the Spandana grievance programme. As per the complainant, M Reddy Suribabu, one of his close associates, lured him into cricket betting, offering high returns. After a thorough investigation, the Visakhapatnam Police learnt that Suribabu was a key member of a betting gang headed by H Dinesh Kumar.

Eventually, the police found that the accused gang had been using online gambling platforms such as EXCH333, EXCH666, LORDS EXCH, and GO PUNT to lure the victims. Betting was carried out during the IPL and several other cricket matches, with each game attracting bets up to Rs 4 lakhs. The cybercrime department found the gang used 36 bank accounts for transactions worth 367 crores. Further, the police froze Rs 75 lakhs from these accounts.

The arrested members were identified as B Sreenu, G Siva, K Srinivasa Rao, A Nooka Raju, Avinash, U Konda Babu, U Venkateswarulu, S Ganesh, D Nooka Raju, and V Vasudeva Rao.

