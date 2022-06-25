On Friday, 24 June 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested six members involved in the kidnap of a realtor. Earlier this week, on 20 June, a Bheemili-based realtor, P Ramakrishna, was kidnapped at Rushikonda by KV Hemanth Kumar, a rowdy sheeter. The kidnappers then demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore from the realtor’s family and friends.

As per the police reports, Hemanth invited Ramakrishna to a guest house in Rushikonda on 20 June for a real estate deal. When the realtor arrived at the guest house, the prime accused, along with four others, tied him up and kidnapped him. The guest house owner in Rushikonda provided the police with the CCTV footage, which contained visuals of the vehicle used by the kidnappers.

It was said that Ramakrishna was taken to Vizianagaram, where he was abandoned by the kidnappers as they learnt that the police were on their trail. Later, Ramakrishna approached the Bheemili Police Station and provided the details of the kidnap. Based on this information, the Visakhapatnam Police arrested the A1 Hemanth near IT-SEZ on Thursday and a woman connected with the kidnap.

The four other accused persons were identified as Sayyed Rehman, Ambati Madhusudhan Rao, Kolagani Pavan Rajkumar, and Pentakota Kiran, all of whom were arrested on Friday. It was learnt that Hemanth offered these four persons a sum of Rs 50 lakh to help him kidnap the realtor. Ambati Madhusudhan Rao is also said to have a rowdy sheet against him.

