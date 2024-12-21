Visakhapatnam City Police, in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, has launched a cutting-edge ambulance service to ensure rapid response and critical care during road accidents.

The service was officially flagged off by Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi, Commissioner of Police of Visakhapatnam City Police, and additional District Magistrate at Apollo Health City. The COO of Apollo Hospitals Ramachandra and Medical Superintendent Dr Balakrishna were also present during the occasion.

The new ambulance services aim to ensure immediate medical aid to accident victims in Visakhapatnam. These services will be operated in 18 critical zones including Bheemunipatnam, Ananthapuram, PM Palem, Arilova, MVP Colony, One Town, Gajuwaka, Steel Plant and Airport.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner said, “Providing an efficient facility to help accident victims reach the hospital on time and decreasing the fatality rate is the need of the hour. I had appealed to Apollo Hospital for an ambulance and this ambulance will be stationed here 24/7.”

The ambulance service is free of cost and can be accessed through a toll-free number 1066. He further added that one police person will accompany the ambulance driver to ensure that the victim reaches the hospital after getting the primary health aid. The victim will be further shifted to the nearest trauma centre.

With advanced medical gear, including life supporting Oxygen Cylinder, Defibrillator with Heart Monitoring System, Suction Apparatus, ECG Machine, Respiratory Equipment, IV Fluids, and a full range of emergency medicines and Ambu bags, the Apollo Hospital ambulances are fully equipped to handle critical situations during road accidents in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu