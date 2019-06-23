INTERVIEW | Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana looks to drive the city forward

After scripting success in real estate, city’s popular businessman MVV Satyanarayana came out with flying colours in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. Teja Kovvali interacts with the YSRCP leader who is set to be the new voice of Vizag in the Parliament.

How does it feel to be elected as an MP in your very first election?

“It’s a great feeling. On 24 May 2018, I had joined YSRCP and interestingly, on the same day this year, I received a certificate as a Member of Parliament from the District Collector. Receiving such a huge mandate from a city like Vizag, in the span of 365 days, is truly remarkable. I look forward to shouldering this responsibility and serving the city to the best of my abilities.”

What prompted you into politics?

“We have been doing business in Vizag for the past 25 years. Over these years, we have always made efforts to help the city in different ways; from providing financial support to students and healthcare to building homes for the homeless. After reaching a certain stage, I wanted to do more for the people here and decided to travel along with YS Jagan to achieve the same. Impressed by my intentions, he entrusted me the responsibility of leading Vizag.”

Tell us a bit about the bond you share with the city

“I share a wonderful bond with Vizag. The people here have been supportive right from the beginning and have helped me grow in real estate. They have now elected me as their representative in the Parliament and I will surely justify their faith in me.”

What is your take on the pollution being caused by the port?

“While there has been a rise in the city’s pollution levels, it is important to remember the fact that Vizag Port has always played a crucial role in the development of the city. There are many people who depend on the port for their livelihood. The need of the hour, therefore, is to make smart use of technology to control the port pollution rather than raising slogans against the establishment.”

Steps to generate employment for the city’s youth

“YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focussing on employment generation not just in Vizag but across the entire state. Apart from filling up vacancies in the government sector, we also believe that setting up industries and software companies would help in creating more jobs.”

What are YS Jagan’s plans for the city? How do you plan to execute them?

“Our Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is keen on developing Vizag into a world-class city. We will soon chart a plan of action in this regard and bring about some major changes in the coming few years. The focus will majorly lie on addressing water shortage, developing the tourism and software sectors, attracting more industries, expanding highways, and faster completion of the Greenfield airport at Bhogapuram.”

MVV Satyanarayana has recently taken oath as the city’s MP as the 17th Lok Sabha commenced its proceedings.