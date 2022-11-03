Inspired by movies, four girls studying in 10th grade at the Queen Mary’s School in Visakhapatnam ran away by leaving a note to their parents. This incident came to light this morning when the parents read the letter that said, “We are running away for our good. Please don’t try to find us.” The parents immediately approached the Visakhapatnam Police, who formed five search parties to find the missing school girls.

In the letter, they mentioned that they have not fallen into any love trap and are not eloping. The girls emphasised their only intention of leaving was to settle well in life. Towards the end, they added that they would return home once they reached a good position.

Under the guidance of ADCP Sravan Kumar, the search parties found the four missing school girls near a jewellery shop in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam. The girls’ parents expressed gratitude to the police for their timely action.

