Work on the Visakhapatnam Metro rail project will be taken up immediately after getting an approval from the Centre, according to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana.

Replying to the TDP MLAs who raised the issue in the Assembly on 13 November, Narayana said that a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared and sent it to the Central government for approval.

Stating that he personally met the Union Minister concerned with the project, Narayana said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

The Minister alleged that the previous YSRCP government had intentionally put the project on the back burner.

Giving details of the project, Narayana said it would be taken up in two phases. It would have four corridors stretching a distance of 76.90 km.

The light metro rail project, to be taken up in public-private partnership mode, is estimated to cost Rs 14,309 crore.

The project DPR was approved by the State government in December 2023.

The Visakhapatnam metro rail project was first proposed by the TDP in 2016 and the proposals were revised after YSRCP came to power.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu