In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to restore the Visakhapatnam-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special train which runs from Vizag to Mumbai, with effect from 18 July 2021. This special train was earlier launched by ECoR but it later had to be cancelled till 31 July 2021 due to safety work taking place between the Bhalwani-Bhigwan section of Solapur Division of Central Railway. But now that the safety work is completed, the Visakhapatnam-LTT special train will start running again.

Train no. 08519 Visakhapatnam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special Express will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 11:20 PM, with effect from 18 July 2021. It will reach its destination Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai on the third day of its journey at 4:15 AM. The timings of this train will continue to be the same till further notice from ECoR.

In the return direction, train no. 08520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Visakhapatnam special express train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily at 6:55 AM, with effect from 20 July 2021. It will arrive at Visakhapatnam railway station on the next day at 10:40 AM.

Stoppages:

Along its running, from Visakhapatnam to LTT station in Mumbai, this special train will stop at the following stations:

Pithapuram, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Kazipet, Moula Ali, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburagi, Solapur and Pune.

Composition:

The Visakhapatnam-LTT special train will have 1 First AC coach, 1 Second AC coach, 4 Third AC coaches, 9 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches and 2 General Second class cum Luggage Vans.