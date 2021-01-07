Adding to the list of special trains announced to clear the extra rush of passengers for Sankranti, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) stated that a daily superfast special train will be plied between Visakhapatnam and Lingampalli.

As per the details provided by the ECoR, train no 02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli festival special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 6:20 AM daily and reach Lingampalli on the same day at 7:40 PM. The train is scheduled to ferry passengers along the route from 9 January to 31 January.

In the return direction, train no 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam festival special train will leave Lingampalli daily at 6:15 AM and reach Vizag on the same day at 7:45 PM. The train is scheduled to ferry passengers along the route from 10 January to 2 February.

Along the route, these trains, travelling between Visakhapatnam and Lingampalli will take halts at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchilli, Tuni, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Nuzvid, Vijayawada, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nudikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Ramannapet, Secunderabad, and Begumpet.

The trains will be composed of three AC Chair Cars, eight Chair Cars, nine Second Class coaches, and Second Class Luggage cum Divyangjan coaches.

Earlier, the East Coast Railway announced that it will be plying special trains between Bhubaneswar and Pune, Bhubaneswar and Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Shirdi, Visakhapatnam and Kollam, Visakhapatnam and Chennai, Sambalpur and Nanded, Visakhapatnam and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Visakhapatnam and Kacheguda, and Puri and Yesvantpur in view of the festive season.