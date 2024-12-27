Lalit Bohra, Joint Secretary of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, has been appointed as the DRM of the Waltair Division in Visakhapatnam. The Railway Board has issued orders in this regard.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Manoj Kumar Sahoo has been functioning as the In-charge DRM after former DRM Saurabh Prasad was caught red-handed by the CBI in Mumbai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. The CBI team searched the DRM office in Visakhapatnam and seized several documents before his arrest.

An electrical engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and an MBA from Birla Institute of Technology, Pilani, Bohra belongs to the 1998 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS).

During his career spanning over 30 years, Bohra has more than 23 years of experience in the logistics sector.

Expert in operations and commercial aspects of passenger, freight and suburban transportation, Bohra also served as the CGM in CONCOR.

As the Joint Secretary at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Bohra at present is looking after wind energy. Previously, he was looking after solar energy. He was also the Director General of the National Institute of Solar Energy.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu